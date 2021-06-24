WATCH: The trailer for new movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is set to premiere later this year

WATCH: The trailer for new movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

The trailer for a new movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released.

Jordan Dean will play the Duke of Sussex and Sydney Morton will play the Duchess in an upcoming Lifetime film entitled ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’, which is set for release later this year.

In the trailer, Harry tells his wife: “I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m powerless to stop it.”

“I am the person who is strong and gets things right,” Meghan replies.

“Not all fairytales have the perfect ending,” the trailer teased, before ending with the couple telling each other: “I can’t lose you.”

The trailer also includes a clip of the couple’s son Archie, and sees them sitting down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The movie will reveal “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

In a statement, Lifetime said: “The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.” “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

This is the third movie Lifetime have made about the royal couple.

The American cable channel released ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ in 2018 and ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ in 2019.

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ is set for release this autumn.