WATCH: The teaser trailer for Love Is Blind season 3 is here

The teaser trailer for season 3 of Love Is Blind is here.

Hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the reality show follows a group of single men and women who look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the official teaser for the upcoming third season of the popular show, which will join the streaming giant on October 19.

Ahead of the third season, fans will get to enjoy another season of the spin-off series After The Altar.

It will see the stars of season two reunite one year on, and will reveal which couples are still going strong and which wounds have yet to heal.

The series is set to be filled with drama as in the last month, TWO of the couples who got married on the show split – Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

Season two of Love Is Blind: After The Altar premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 16. Check out the trailer below: