WATCH: The official trailer for Selling the OC teases PLENTY of drama

The official trailer for Selling the OC is here.

The Selling Sunset spin-off series will follow “a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast”.

But will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

While Jason and Brett Oppenheim are ready to ramp up sales in one of California’s “most affluent” markets, they’re still faced with some of the same drama they left back in Los Angeles, including rumours of an affair between realtors.

Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle and Sean Palmieri will star in the new series.

Selling the OC joins Netflix on August 24.

Check out the trailer below: