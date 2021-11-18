WATCH: The official teaser for season four of Ozark is here

The official teaser for the fourth and final season of Ozark is here.

The popular crime drama series – starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney – sees a financial advisor turned money launderer relocate his family to rural Missouri, where they become entangled with local criminals.

The 14-episode final season will be split into two seven-episode drops, with the first part dropping on Netflix on January 21, 2022.

Look closely… What are your predictions for the new season of Ozark? pic.twitter.com/cPP3PrsjTw — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

In the new teaser trailer, Jason Bateman’s character Marty says: “Human beings make decisions, they commit acts and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect – causes other people to make decisions.”

“The cycle continues and the snowball keeps rolling. Sometimes people make decisions and you’ve got to act accordingly or you can fall in a hole to die.”

The clip flashes back through the events which have led the show’s characters to where they are now heading into the final series.

“No ending is reached by accident,” the trailer adds.