Watch: The first trailer for Wednesday season two: part two

The trailer for season two – part two of Wednesday on Netflix, has been released.

While the first part includes four episodes and is already on the streaming platform, viewers will have to wait until September 3rd to watch the second half.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Netflix wrote: “Some secrets refuse to stay buried. Wednesday S2 part 2 comes out 3 September 🔪”

Warning: Spoilers below for Wednesday: Season 2 – Part 1

At the end of the first part of the season, we saw Wednesday battle with The Hyde, aka Tyler Galpin, who had escaped from prison.

However, their battle ended with Wednesday crashing through a window, motionless and bloodied, hanging onto dear life as the Hyde ran into the woods.

In the opening of season two – part two trailer, Wednesday awakes from a coma, to be met by Gwendoline Christie’s Larissa Weems, who was killed at the end of the first season.

What ring of hell is this?” Wednesday asks as Principal Weems responds: “This isn’t hell, Ms. Addams, but I understand your confusion.”

“If I’m not dead, then why are you here?” Wednesday asks.

“Because I am your new spirit guide, surprise!” she responds.

The trailer teases the reunion between Joanna Lumley’s character, Grandmama Hester Frump, and her daughter, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Adams.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Wednesday can be seen attempting to make plans to track down Tyler before he kills her and Enid.

Right at the end of the trailer, an unseen character warns: “Beware, there will be a price to pay.”

Viewers have already worked out that the voice sounds very much like Lady Gaga, who is set to appear in the second half, after she was absent from the first.