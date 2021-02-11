WATCH: Netflix’s latest reality show sees couples choose between their dream wedding or home

We can't wait to watch this!

Netflix have announced the arrival of a new reality show with a twist.

‘Marriage or Mortgage’ sees wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes go head-to-head to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be.

Couples must decide whether they want to spend their savings on their dream wedding day, or securing a house for their future.

In the trailer, realtor Nichole says: “Owning a house is the all-American dream. I’m a real estate agent, I can make that dream come true.”

Meanwhile Sarah says: “The best part of being a wedding planner is being able to create these huge moments for my couples,” before telling Nichole: “You and I are going to compete for their business.”

The couples go to dress fittings, wedding cake tastings and potential venues, as well as homes that fall within their budget, before coming up with the difficult decision about what to spend their money on.

Marriage or Mortgage joins Netflix on March 10.