WATCH: Netflix shares official teaser trailer for new Squid Game reality show

Netflix has shared the first teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge.

The upcoming competition series is based on the streaming service’s biggest ever show, Squid Game, a fictional drama which followed 456 broke people recruited to compete in a series of children’s games to win a $40 million cash prize.

However, as the plot unfolded, contestants learned the competition was much more sinister than they realised, as it was a case of play or die.

Netflix is now bringing the global phenomenon to life with the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge.

With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

The 10-episode competition series, filmed in the UK, will premiere on November 22nd.

The scripted drama Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.