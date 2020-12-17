WATCH: Netflix release trailer for true crime docuseries on notorious serial killer

The four-part series revisits the case of the most gruesome murderers in American history

Netflix have released the trailer for their upcoming true crime docuseries on one of the most notorious serial killers.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer follows the murders of Richard Ramirez, who terrorised residents in Los Angeles back in 1984.

Dubbed the ‘Night Stalker’ by the media at the time, the self-claimed Satanist was charged with 13 murders and 5 attempted murders upon his arrest in 1985.

While awaiting execution on death row, the Texas native died in 2013 due to complications from B-cell lymphoma.

According to the official synopsis, the four-part series will tell the “spellbinding true story of how one of the most notorious serial killers in American history was hunted down and brought to justice”.

“The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighbourhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels.

“Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes,” the synopsis added.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer joins Netflix on January 13, 2021.