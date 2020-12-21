WATCH: Netflix release trailer for star-studded film about 2020 – from the creators of Black Mirror

Liso Kudrow, Hugh Grant and Samuel L. Jackson are all set to star in the mockumentary

Netflix have released the trailer for their upcoming film Death To 2020.

From the creators of Black Mirror, the upcoming mockumentary offers a comedic look back on the events that took place this year.

Liso Kudrow, Hugh Grant and Samuel L Jackson are all set to star in the upcoming flick, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make it up…but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.

“Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?

“This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

The mockumentary joins Netflix on December 27.