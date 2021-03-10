WATCH: Netflix release the trailer for brand new wedding show

Netflix have released the trailer for a brand new wedding show entitled ‘The Wedding Coach’.

The reality series sees comedian Jamie Lee help couples survive the craziness of planning a wedding, with the help of some special guests.

Fellow comedians Matteo Lane, Punkie Johnson, Fortune Feimster, Mamrie Hart, Jon Gabrus and Alesha Renee will also offer their words of wisdom to the soon-to-be newly weds.

The official synopsis reads: “With a different comedian ‘plus one’ by her side each episode, Jamie intervenes before and on the wedding day, serving up her refreshing, real-talk perspective on the Bridal Industry, squashing the couple’s drama to help them focus on the big picture.”

The Wedding Coach premieres on Netflix on April 7.

