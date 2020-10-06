The beloved singer was shot and killed in 1995

WATCH: Netflix drop the trailer for new series about late singer Selena

Netflix have dropped the trailer for Selena: The Series, a new show about the late singer Selena Quintanilla.

The beloved star was shot and killed in 1995, just days before her 24th birthday.

The new series will follow the life of Selena, from her childhood to her rise to fame – with actress Christian Serratos portraying the star.

🌹Every legend begins with a dream🌹 Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020

The series will stream on the platform on December 4, with the first look showing Selena on stage singing Como La Flor.

Her father Abraham Quintanilla is heard speaking in the background, saying: “When I see you on that stage, I still see that 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

Take a look: