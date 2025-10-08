WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague releases trailer for season two of Amazon series Behind It All

Molly-Mae Hague has announced the release date for series two of Behind It All, as well as the trailer for the upcoming series.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of the Love Island star’s show after the first series won an NTA for best written documentary.

Alongside the trailer, the 25-year-old announced the new season will premiere on October 18.

Announcing the news, Molly wrote: “SURPRISE!!!… This is your 11 day countdown🎬 ‘Molly-Mae behind it all’ Series 2, Part 1 is coming to @primevideouk on the 18th of October (my favourite month of the year😭)…”

“I’m so excited for you all to see what’s been going on behind the scenes. Things have been crazy!!!,” she confessed.

The first three episodes will drop on October 18, with episodes 4-6 to follow in early 2026.

The new trailer begins with Molly boarding a private jet as she speaks about struggling with balancing work life and looking after her daughter, Bambi.

She said: “The balance at the minute of work and Bambi is just so full on. We’ve got the busiest summer yet coming up, I’m absolutely exhausted.”

“It’s been hectic with Maebe, I agreed to do the L’Oréal catwalk…” the TV personality said, as the trailer captures her getting ready to walk the runway.

“I can’t go out like that, I don’t feel comfortable,” Molly-Mae, who has previously talked candidly about her struggles with body image, is heard saying while posing in her silk dress.

Her manager, Fran Britton, can be heard telling her: “I need you to decide. Are you doing it or not?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Molly can be seen juggling plenty of work and photoshoots while also looking frustrated with her daughter, Bambi.

The trailer also includes clips of her and Tommy, as she tells viewers: “Tommy and I, we are back together, yes, but I never know what tomorrow is going to bring.”