WATCH: Line of Duty creator shares hilarious bloopers video

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has delighted fans by sharing a hilarious compilation of bloopers from filming the hit TV show.

The show boss uploaded the clip in a bid to urge fans to get behind the Ask for Masks charity auction, which will help provide extra PPE for frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He captioned the post: “Here’s another irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to support @askformasks.”

“Bid for amazing lots in the charity auction and help provide much-needed PPE for healthcare staff.”

Here’s another irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to support ⁦@asksformasks⁩. Bid for amazing lots in the charity auction and help provide much-needed PPE for health care staff https://t.co/AWeW6DH3oQ pic.twitter.com/23vm5eoCFG — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 18, 2020

The footage shows some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments between Adrian Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings in the show, and Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Flemming.

Jed released the footage after he recently shut down speculation that they’re resuming production on the show’s sixth season.

Despite the BBC giving the all-clear for shows to resume filming next month, Line of Duty won’t restart production until safety concerns are addressed.

“Nobody knows how this is going to unfold and we’ve just got to make sure everybody’s safe,” Jed told The Andrew Marr Show. “I want to get back as soon as we can, but that’s got to be when it’s safe.”

“We’re not a show that is similar to the soaps, where there’s a possibility of bringing the actual subject of corona into the storyline, where that could make it slightly easier for them to adapt to it. It’s currently not in Line of Duty’s world.”

“To be honest with you there’s a lot we can do within the industry, but until wider society has the public health infrastructure of test, trace and isolate in place it’s going to be very hard for anyone.”

“I just don’t think, unless wider society has got the process right, we’ll be able to work in isolation,” he added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.