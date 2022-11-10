WATCH: Kevin the Carrot is back for Aldi’s Home Alone inspired Christmas ad

Kevin the Carrot will make his highly anticipated return to Irish television screens today.

This year’s ad opens with Katie, Baby, Jasper and Chantenay hurrying through a busy airport as they race to catch a flight to Paris. Once they are sitting happily on the plane, Katie notices that someone is missing, it’s… ’KEVIN!’

Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is all alone at home. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.

‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest.

What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder – culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.

Rita Kirwan, Marketing Director, ALDI Ireland said: “It’s always the most wonderful time of the year when Kevin the Carrot returns to our screens! Everyone at ALDI Ireland is thrilled to share this year’s eagerly anticipated Christmas advert.”

“This year’s ad pays homage to a beloved Christmas family classic that is sure to entertain film fans – and we reckon it’s our best yet! Over the last seven years, Kevin has become part and parcel of the festive season here in Ireland, and we’re confident that his performance this year will have Irish viewers shouting, ‘KEVIN!’”

Irish viewers can catch their first glimpse of ALDI’s Christmas ad on screens from Thursday, 10th November at 5.43pm on Virgin Media One’s News at 5.30 and during RTÉ’s Six One news.

Check out the trailer below: