WATCH: Adam Brody’s wife Leighton Meester appears in trailer for season two of Nobody Wants This

Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Nobody Wants This.

In season one, we watched podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) fall for the hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody).

In the final episode, Joanne tried to end things with Noah so he could achieve his career goals as a rabbi, but he ended up chasing her down and choosing her.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This sees Joanne and Noah deep in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship.

And while they have begun to have the difficult conversations around whether agnostic Joanne will be able to convert to Judaism for Noah, it appears they might not be on the same page after all.

The series will follow the pair as they blend their lives together and figure out whether it’s even possible to merge their friends and families and build their relationship as one. Are they a unit, or are they two people whose circumstances will forever keep them apart?

Season 2 will also add a few new faces to the mix.

The trailer offers a very brief first look at Seth Rogen’s role on the show, which is still being kept under wraps, and gives us a glimpse of Adam Brody’s real-life wife Leighton Meester.

The Gossip Girl alum joins the show as Abby, who’s been described as Joanne’s middle school nemesis.

Season two of Nobody Wants This will hit Netflix on October 23rd.