Virgin Media to air the most intense episode yet of The Guards: Inside The K

The Guards: Inside The K returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm, and it’s going to be the most intense episode yet.

The brand new documentary series gives viewers unprecedented access to the garda of The K, Ireland’s busiest policing district which includes Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra.

In episode four, we take a poignant look at the reality facing the guards as they deal with mental health and carry out their duty to preserve life.

“I think this is my fourth mental health call in two days…”

The Guards: Inside The K continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One#InsideTheK Catch-up on episodes now on Virgin Media Player https://t.co/jZgxXas8t1 pic.twitter.com/qfxQztJbHw — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) April 1, 2020

Viewers will follow the guards as they carry out welfare checks, and officers open up about how cases involving suicide effects them personally.

