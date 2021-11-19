Virgin Media to air special Adele concert this weekend

Virgin Media One will broadcast an ‘An Audience with Adele’ this Sunday, November 21st at 7.25pm from the London Palladium.

The British singer will perform songs from her highly anticipated new album 30, which was released on Friday.

Adele will also sing some of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportswomen and men and more.

The song list includes her hit singles Hello, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, and When We Were Young.

Adele will also answer questions about her record-breaking career, and becoming one of the most successful UK artists of all time.

Watch ‘An Audience With Adele’ this Sunday at 7.25pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.