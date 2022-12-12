Virgin Media Television unveil their Christmas schedule

Virgin Media Television have unveiled their jam-packed Christmas schedule.

It includes brand new Irish shows, Christmas specials, classic movies, live sport and the very best of free bingeworthy content on Virgin Media Player.

Plus, all their daytime studio shows from Ireland AM to The Six O’Clock Show promise to keep viewers entertained this December.

Christmas Day promises to be a good one this year with the World TV Premiere of Irish movie Deadly Cuts’ on Virgin Media One.

Commissioned by VMTV, Deadly Cuts is a black comedy set in a Dublin hair salon where the stylists become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on the gangs threating their community and stars Angeline Ball, Victoria Smurfit, Pauline McGlynn and a host of familiar Irish names.

Other movie favourites airing across VMTV include ‘Big Momma’s House’, ‘Bad Santa 2’, ‘Deck the Halls’, ‘Death Wish’, ‘What Happens In Vegas’, ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’, ‘The Notebook’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and the iconic ‘Pretty Woman’.

Brand new three-part Irish documentary series ‘Until Death’ continues with the final episode airing this Monday 20th December.

With the 30th anniversary of Women’s Aid Helpline at the heart, this extremely timely programme takes a hard look at the issue of Domestic Abuse and Femicide in this country over the last three decades and into the future with a combination of compelling case studies, first-hand testimony, expert analysis, eye opening statistics, international comparison and powerful victim impact statements.

‘The Fall of Bomber Kavanagh’ airs on Virgin Media One on Wednesday 21st December as this brand-new Virgin Media News documentary examines the height of the Hutch-Kinahan Feud when Gardai raided an industrial premises in Dublin.

They seized a huge arsenal of weapons, but the real smoking gun was several documents related to UK based shipping and logistics firms.

The documents led the UK’s National Crime Agency to Dover where they intercepted a huge shipment of illegal drugs – this seizure was the first blow in an investigation that would eventually topple one of the UK’s biggest drug smuggling operations and lead authorities to the door of the Kinahan Cartel’s second in command, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

Showcasing the best of Irish music, a brand-new series of ‘Fanning at Whelan’s’ airs on Virgin Media Two every Saturday. Each episode features live performances from some of Ireland’s top music acts along with our most promising up and coming performers including Cian Ducrot, Fia Moon, Wild Youth, hosted by Dave Fanning.

VMTV presents the best in Irish comedy this Christmas with ‘Craic Den Comedy Club Christmas Special’ featuring hosts Eddie Mullarkey and Damo Clark.

The special will include clips taken from their hit TV series this year from comics such as Emma Doran, Joe Rooney, Patrick McDonnell, Martin Angolo, Grace Mulvey and many more.

As the year draws to a close, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ returns to our screens on Tuesday 27th December at 7pm on Virgin Media One. With more big news stories than an average decade, 2022 has given us a lot to remember and plenty more we’d love to forget.

There will also be a Googlebox Ireland ‘Best Of’ special airing on January 4, showcasing some of the most memorable moments from the show.

The best of international drama continues this December over on Virgin Media More, with the highly anticipated series ‘The Suspect’ starring our very own, Aidan Turner on Tuesday 13th December.

Continuing with Virgin Media More, ‘Litvinenko’ starring David Tenant, starts on 18th December – focusing on the true story of the Russian spy as well as a host of other titles including ‘The Walk In’, ‘Showtrial’, ‘Tell Me Everything’, ‘Four Lives’ and ‘The Girl Before’.

Over on Virgin Media One, ‘Witness No. 3’ continues every Thursday with the full boxset available on Virgin Media Player.

Family entertainment and Christmas specials of your favourite gameshows air thought out the festive month with ‘The Big Soap Quiz 2022’ as the cast of Emmerdale and Coronation Street go head-to-head on Wednesday 14th December.

‘Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show’ airs on 18th December followed by ‘Who Want’s To Be A Millionaire?’ and join Stephen Mulhern on Christmas Day bright and early as he hosts ‘In for a Christmas Penny’.

‘The Royal Variety Performance’ airs on Friday 23rd December. Hosted by Lee Mack it’s promised to be a great show with stars lined up to appear such as Disco Soul R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill.

Keeping with music, make sure you cosy down with Adele as ‘An Audience With Adele’ airs on 28th December followed by ‘An Audience With Diana Ross’ on Virgin Media Three, New Year’s Eve and ‘An Audience with Shirley Bassey’ on New Year’s Day.

Christmas Day wouldn’t be the same without our Christmas specials from our favourite soaps ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Emmerdale’ kicking off from 6pm on Virgin Media One as they promise even bigger storylines with special hour-long episodes.

But to kick off the big day, Holly and Phil will be on hand as ‘This Morning Christmas Special’ airs at 10am with some very special guests – Sir Cliff Richard, Bradley Walsh and The Muppets!

If you fancy watching documentaries this coming week, former cricketer and broadcaster Freddie Flintoff and comedian and presenter Jason Manford star in ‘Freddie and Jason: Two Men In A Tent’ on Tuesday 13th on Virgin Media One.

Over on Virgin Media More, Stephen Fry presents ‘A Year On Planet Earth’ showcasing the many wonders of the world on Christmas Eve.

On New Year’s Eve, Ant and Dec return for ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Polter Guys’ at 6:45pm on Virgin Media One,, followed by ‘John Bishop’s End of Year Show’ at 10:50pm on Virgin Media Two.

Our very own Cork man, Graham Norton who will be ringing in the new year with ‘Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Special’ on Virgin Media One at 11:30pm just before 2023 arrives.

Looking to the other side of Christmas now, everyone’s favourite 2022 Love Island winners, Ekin-Su and Davide are back as they present their brand-new show ‘Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings’ on Thursday 5th January on Virgin Media Two.

Expect a lot of flirting, fun and drama as the self-proclaimed, ‘Turkish Delight’ and ‘Italian Snack’ head off on an Italian adventure.