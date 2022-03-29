Virgin Media One to air star-studded ‘Concert for Ukraine’ tonight

Virgin Media One will air the star-studded Concert for Ukraine tonight at 8pm.

The two-hour gig will be presented by Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton, and will see several famous faces take the stage to raise much-needed funds for Ukraine.

Performances will include Nile Rodgers & Chic, Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Snow Patrol, Tom Odell, The Kingdom Choir, and much more.

The concert will combine emotive music performances with short films, recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Irish Red Cross and the Irish Emergency Alliance while watching the show.

Watch ‘Concert for Ukraine’ tonight at 8pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.