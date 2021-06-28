Season one joined the streaming giant earlier this month

Viewers react to Netflix’s steamy new series Sex/Life

Sex/Life joined Netflix earlier this month, and it is currently the number one trending series in Ireland.

The show follows a woman who’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present, when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop thinking about returns back into her life.

Starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos, the first season of the steamy series has stirred up quite the reaction online.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I’m currently watching Sex/Life on @netflix and I’m enjoying every single moment. I need more seasons after this one is done.”

Another tweeted: “Wow, ok..#SexLife on Netflix is good. Definitely got my attention 😭”

Somebody else penned: “Go watch Sex/life on Netflix not even through the first episode and it’s good😭#sexlife”

coming across the new #sexlife series on netflix and then realizing I have none. pic.twitter.com/1ia8QTopX0 — Liquid pain💧✪ (@Kelechichijiok) June 26, 2021

so… i started the new show sex life and just finished the first episode. one word. HOT DAMNNN #sexlife pic.twitter.com/zov8LnF4yG — Léx (@emotionaldumpXO) June 26, 2021

This show is exactly what I needed this weekend. Just wow. #SexLife pic.twitter.com/jcN4CsPXM5 — Molly Reed (@mollyannreed) June 26, 2021

I don’thave one… so I’ll screw vicariously through this series 😒 #sexlife pic.twitter.com/duCjIMNT1N — Im Not Allowed To Like Tacos but I (@pinktights1969) June 26, 2021

Sex life on Netflix. Wow. Stop studying and go watch this 👀 — Shwetha (@shwe_00) June 25, 2021

Binged watched #sexlife today…fifty shades is PG compared to that…Christ almightly 😍 — E m i l y 🌿 (@emily029_) June 25, 2021