Viewers react to Netflix’s steamy new series Sex/Life

Season one joined the streaming giant earlier this month

Grace Flannery
Sex/Life joined Netflix earlier this month, and it is currently the number one trending series in Ireland.

The show follows a woman who’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present, when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop thinking about returns back into her life.

Starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos, the first season of the steamy series has stirred up quite the reaction online.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I’m currently watching Sex/Life on @netflix and I’m enjoying every single moment. I need more seasons after this one is done.”

Another tweeted: “Wow, ok..#SexLife on Netflix is good. Definitely got my attention 😭”

Somebody else penned: “Go watch Sex/life on Netflix not even through the first episode and it’s good😭#sexlife”

