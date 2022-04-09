Ad
Viewers react to Netflix’s new ‘insane’ dating series

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S1. c. Netflix © 2022
Isabelle Durso
Isabelle Durso

If you thought the last season of Love Is Blind was crazy, just wait until you watch Netflix’s latest dating series.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a new 10-part series produced by Kinetic Content (the company behind Love Is Blind) and hosted by Love Is Blind presenters Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Nick teased the brand new reality show during the reunion special for season two of Love Is Blind.

Nick said: “In Netflix’s new dating series, The Ultimatum, six couples have come to a point in their own relationships where one person is ready to be married and the other, well, isn’t.”

Vanessa added: “In this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, these couples will put their relationships to the ultimate test with the hopes that they’ll walk away ended to the person that they are truly meant to be with.”

By the finale, they each must decide whether they want to marry their original partner or break up for good.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “How do you know you’ve found the one?”

 

“This new social experiment follows six different couples on the verge of marriage. One of the partners of each couple has issued an ultimatum, forcing them to either get married or move on.”

“Over the course of eight weeks, each will choose new potential partners for an unforgettable experience in hopes of gaining clarity on the future of their relationships.”

The dating series, which joined Netflix on April 6, has already been getting a huge reaction from viewers, who have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the “insane” show.

One fan tweeted: “The Ultimatum is the worst show I’ve ever seen. I want 10 seasons.”

Another wrote: “You must be a really secure person within yourself to join this show. Because if I had to hear “I’m not ready to marry you, but if I meet the right person I’d get married tomorrow”. You’d catch me throwing hands, elbows, knees and toes #TheUltimatum

A third said: “The ultimatum is netflix’s messiest creation yet and i’m here for it.”

Check out more reactions below:

Isabelle Durso

