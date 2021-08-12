Home TV Viewers react to Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series Hit & Run

Viewers react to Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series Hit & Run

"I can't stop watching!"

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/NETFLIX © 2021

Hit & Run is the new series everyone is talking about right now.

Season one of the action thriller joined Netflix last week, and it is currently the second most popular flick on the streaming giant in Ireland.

It follows a happily married man (played by Lior Raz), who’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.

Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers with the help of an ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan) – and uncovers some disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Fans have been raving about the series on Twitter, with many admitting they binge-watched the show in a matter of hours.

One viewer tweeted: “So, I binge-watched new @netflix series ‘Hit & Run’ in 2 nights. Absolutely loved it! Non-stop action, gripping plot & mesmerizing characters and my two fav cities – Tel Aviv & New York.”

Another wrote: “‘Hit & Run’ on Netflix quality TV. Went to bed @ half 2 after binging the whole first series in one go and I’m paying the price for it this morning.”

Check out some more reactions below:

Ad
Previous articleParents of Love Island stars set to enter the villa
Sophie Clarke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR