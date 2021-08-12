Viewers react to Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series Hit & Run

Hit & Run is the new series everyone is talking about right now.

Season one of the action thriller joined Netflix last week, and it is currently the second most popular flick on the streaming giant in Ireland.

It follows a happily married man (played by Lior Raz), who’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.

Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers with the help of an ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan) – and uncovers some disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Fans have been raving about the series on Twitter, with many admitting they binge-watched the show in a matter of hours.

One viewer tweeted: “So, I binge-watched new @netflix series ‘Hit & Run’ in 2 nights. Absolutely loved it! Non-stop action, gripping plot & mesmerizing characters and my two fav cities – Tel Aviv & New York.”

Another wrote: “‘Hit & Run’ on Netflix quality TV. Went to bed @ half 2 after binging the whole first series in one go and I’m paying the price for it this morning.”

Check out some more reactions below:

The new Netflix series Hit & Run is a banging series highly recommend — Charlieeee🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@yCharIie) August 12, 2021

Totally binged Hit & Run on #Netflix by @lioraz and I thought he might not top #fauda but this was excellent!! — Omar Hassan (@hassano_82) August 12, 2021

Hit & Run on Netflix is so dope.. @justsanaa really killed it.. — Gabriel Mwangi (@gabukaratu) August 12, 2021

Hit & Run that’s just dropped on Netflix is a solid 10 — 𝚜𝚘𝚙𝚑 🌸🌻 (@sophierose__) August 12, 2021

‘Hit & Run’ on Netflix 👌🏾 quality TV. Went to bed @ half 2 after binging the whole first series in one go and I’m paying the price for it this morning — B 💎 (@BolaxMA) August 12, 2021

Hit & run on Netflix is way too good I can’t stop watching 😫 — ❄️ (@_JazlynSimone) August 12, 2021

🎥 🍿 So, I binge-watched new @netflix series ‘Hit & Run’ in 2 nights. Absolutely loved it! Non-stop action, gripping plot & mesmerizing characters and my two fav cities – Tel Aviv & New York. @lioraz & @issacharoff are just masterful storytellers! pic.twitter.com/AFFKjCLtkg — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 8, 2021

Hit & Run on Netflix was the perfect binge. I’m ready for season 2 now! — Adwoa (@adwoa14) August 8, 2021

Hit & Run on Netflix 🔥 series — YcgBird (@Bird32000) August 12, 2021

Hit & Run on Netflix has me so hooked 🍿 — Daé (@shadaeg_) August 12, 2021

‘Hit & run’ is the one to watch on Netflix right now it’s so interesting — keemz (@Keemzofficial) August 11, 2021