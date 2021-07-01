Viewers react to ‘must-watch’ Netflix docuseries on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

The French television producer was killed in Co. Cork in 1996

Viewers react to ‘must-watch’ Netflix docuseries on the murder of Sophie Toscan...

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork was added to Netflix on Wednesday.

The docuseries examines the case of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed near Toormore, Schull in 1996.

The three-part series is from Oscar winning producer Simon Chinn, and features contributions from residents of Schull as well as Sophie’s family – including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey.

The official synopsis for the true-crime series reads: “Sophie’s brutal murder in one of the most beautiful and remote regions of Ireland shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen – and over the next two and a half decades became a national obsession in both Ireland and France.”

“With access both to the victim’s family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this extraordinary story from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie.”

Reacting to the series on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Netflix A Murder In West Cork fantastic viewing.”

Another tweeted: “Watching Sophie: A murder in West Cork on Netflix. Enthralled by this story and horrified by the callous murder of a beautiful woman. Heartbreaking watching her elderly parents grieve their only and very precious daughter.”

