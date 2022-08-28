Viewers react to ‘insane’ new Netflix crime documentary Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee joined Netflix earlier this week.

The documentary is about the computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate John McAfee.

He was the inventor of one of the most known pieces of software – McAfee Anti-Virus – and at his peak, he was worth $100 million.

John went on the run after his neighbour was murdered, and invited a film crew along with him.

Running with the Devil, directed by Charlie Russell, shows footage and interviews with the fugitive tech pioneer while he was on the run.

Check out the trailer for the film below:

In October 2020, John was arrested in Spain, with charges against him stating he’d failed to file his US income taxes for four years.

On June 23, 2021, he was found dead due to an apparent suicide in a prison cell near Barcelona after the Spanish National Court authorized his extradition to the US.

However, according to McAfee’s girlfriend Samantha Herrera, the software developer faked his death and moved to Texas.

Viewers of the documentary have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film, with many describing it as “insane”.

One fan wrote: “If you haven’t watched Running With The Devil on Netflix please go do so. What a wild documentary.”

Another wrote: “Another night, another documentary. This time it was Running with the devil: The wild world of John McAfee. Fucking nuts. Ludicrous. To crazy to believe. 11 out of 10.”

