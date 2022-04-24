Viewers react to ‘incredible’ second season of Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll

Season two of Russian Doll joined Netflix earlier this week, and it has been getting rave reviews online.

The first season of the comedy-drama series was released in 2019, and it followed New York game designer Nadia Vulvokov (played by Natasha Lyonne) who found herself reliving her 36th birthday party over and over again.

The universe tossed her into a time loop where she repeatedly dies only to “respawn” in her friend’s apartment’s bathroom.

The second season takes place four years later, and the time loop is replaced with time travel, as Nadia boards a subway train and disembarks in 1982.

In her journey back into her mother’s (and grandmother’s) past, she begins to unravel an old family mystery.

Her grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor, lost her fortune during the war. All that remained was a set of gold Krugerrands that were lost some time in the ’80s.

Thinking she can restore her family’s riches, Nadia crafts a plan to steal the gold back, only to ultimately realize that she’s unable to change anything.



