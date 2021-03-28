Viewers react to ‘eye-opening’ Netflix documentary Seaspiracy

"Seaspiracy. Best thing on Netflix. End of story."

Viewers have been reacting to Netflix’s latest documentary Seaspiracy.

The hour and a half long film, directed by Ali Tabrizi, documents the hugely damaging impact of fishing on marine wildlife.

The official synopsis reads: “From the co-creator who brought you the groundbreaking documentary Cowspiracy comes Seaspiracy, a follow up that illuminates alarming – and not widely known – truths about the widespread environmental destruction to our oceans caused by human behaviour.”

“Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi initially set out to celebrate his beloved ocean, but instead found himself examining the harm that humans inflict upon the vulnerable seas.”

“From plastics and fishing gear polluting the waters, to the irreparable damage of bottom trawling and by-catch, to illegal fishing and devastating hunting practices, humanity is wreaking havoc on marine life and, by extension, the entire planet.”

“What Tabrizi ultimately uncovered not only challenges notions of sustainable fishing but will shock anyone who cares about the wonders of ocean life, as well as the future of the planet and our place on it.”

Taking to Twitter after watching the documentary, many have labelled the film “shocking” and “eye-opening”.

One viewer tweeted: “I cannot recommend this documentary enough. Just finished watching it, and I’m…just trying to process. If you’ve ever claimed to care about the environment or sustainability or even basic human rights…please, PLEASE watch this.”

Another wrote: “The best movie of 2021! I generally don’t recommend movies, but this one right here is a masterpiece! #Seaspiracy”

I cannot recommend this documentary enough. Just finished watching it, and I'm…just trying to process. If you've ever claimed to care about the environment or sustainability or even basic human rights…please, PLEASE watch this.#Seaspiracy https://t.co/j7vG5l4H7U — MediocreMaestro (@MediocreMaestro) March 24, 2021

#Seaspiracy – what an eye opener. One of the best documentaries I've watched. We live in a cruel world. All evil points in one direction.. pic.twitter.com/xcVxT6aade — Muzy (@toysoldier92) March 28, 2021

Just watched Seaspiracy on Netflix. 🤯 Just wow. Need some time to process it. pic.twitter.com/CezJCntl9I — internetgeography.net 🌍 (@InternetGeog) March 27, 2021

No one can do everything, but everyone can do something 🐠#Seaspiracy — Lucy Watson (@imLucyWatson) March 24, 2021

if you care about climate change, pollution, plastic production, human rights, animals, fossil fuels, corruption, corporate greed, indigenous peoples, deadly diseases, oil spills, or the survival of the planet, you need to watch #seaspiracy on netflix — prince pinroll (@dylanhlevine) March 24, 2021

The best movie of 2021! I generally don’t recommend movies, but this one right here is a masterpiece!#Seaspiracy https://t.co/UXfmUF54gL — Ojas Sharma (@OjasSha92624851) March 26, 2021

