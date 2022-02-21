Ad
Viewers left ‘enraged’ by new Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing joined Netflix over the weekend, and it is currently one of the most-watched films on the streaming giant.

The documentary exposes how Wall Street’s influence and Boeing’s crumbling internal culture resulted in two historic plane crashes, 346 fatalities, and a shocking cover-up.

The shocking film was directed and produced by Rory Kennedy, produced and co-written by Mark Bailey, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

After watching the film, viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, and a lot of them are saying the same thing.

While many said the documentary was a “good watch”, most of them were left feeling “enraged”.

Check out some of the reactions below:

