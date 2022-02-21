Viewers left ‘enraged’ by new Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing joined Netflix over the weekend, and it is currently one of the most-watched films on the streaming giant.

The documentary exposes how Wall Street’s influence and Boeing’s crumbling internal culture resulted in two historic plane crashes, 346 fatalities, and a shocking cover-up.

The shocking film was directed and produced by Rory Kennedy, produced and co-written by Mark Bailey, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

After watching the film, viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, and a lot of them are saying the same thing.

While many said the documentary was a “good watch”, most of them were left feeling “enraged”.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing This Netflix documentary will enrage you… — Ms Nduta Waweru (@Nduta__) February 18, 2022

If you want to be enraged about something else for awhile, watch Downfall: The case against Boeing on Netflix … — tarahackl (@tarahackl) February 20, 2022

Just finished #Downfall on Netflix. Wow! I’m shocked and enraged Boeing got away with it. They knew! — Meaghan Thompson🇨🇦 (@1StartupTester) February 19, 2022

Netflix's "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing" is infuriating. MCAS was actively trying to kill people and pilots had less than 10 seconds to figure it yet Boeing refused to offer any pilot training. Corporate greed!!! 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/xYBON48om0 — Philip Mwaniki (@Mwanikih) February 20, 2022

DOWNFALL: THE CASE AGAINST BOEING (Netflix, this Friday) is enraging. An exposé of late capitalism in all its corporate greed and malfeasance, damning not only of Boeing but also the federal agencies that cut the airline a sweetheart deal after 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people. — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) February 16, 2022

Wow! I just finished DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing documentary on Netflix and leaves the impression that the 737 Max’s entire existence is rotten. Money over safety. It’s enraging. @netflix #netflix #boeing #boeing737max @Boeing #DownfallTheCaseAgainstBoeing pic.twitter.com/2M368a7Rze — Eduardo Di Castro 💫 (@EduardoDiCastr0) February 18, 2022

DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing Excellent documentary on Netflix – worth a watch. Always greed that destroys — Mick Caul 😷 (@caulmick) February 18, 2022

The new Boeing 737-MAX documentary on Netflix, Downfall, is really good. — Zerin Dube (@SpeedSportLife) February 19, 2022

Heh! A great documentary to watch on Netflix is

DOWNFALL: The case against Boeing — LAIKA (@laikasnewlife) February 18, 2022