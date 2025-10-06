Ad
Viewers left divided by Netflix’s latest true crime series – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein | NETFLIX
Over the weekend, Netflix dropped the third series in the Monster anthology, based on the real-life serial killer Ed Gein.

The season centres on Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam, a suspected serial killer, grave robber, and convicted murderer.

Ed Gein, born Edward Theodore Gein (August 27, 1906 – July 26, 1984), was an American murderer and grave robber whose horrific crimes deeply shocked the nation and inspired some of the most iconic fictional killers in pop culture.

His crimes were the inspiration for several iconic horror films, such as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as the character of Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.

Despite the popularity of the previous series in the anthology, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the new series in the Ryan earned the franchise’s lowest critical scores yet.

The series has prompted heated debates about the ethics of true crime storytelling, the line between fact and fiction, and how far a series can go in “humanising” someone like Ed Gein.

While critics have skewered the show, audience reactions have been more mixed, ranging from horror-struck fascination to outright disgust and confusion.

Some viewers described it as “terrifying” and “insanely good,” praising the visuals, the unsettling atmosphere, and Charlie Hunnam’s commitment to the role.

Others say it’s “the darkest” season yet of Monster — that it pushes boundaries further than Dahmer or Menendez ever did.

See what viewers had to say on social media:

