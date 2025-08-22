Viewers ‘hooked’ on Netflix’s new political thriller – branded ‘the best limited series since Adolescence’

Viewers are gripped by Netflix’s new political thriller Hostage, with many saying they were “hooked” by show within minutes.

Starring Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster), the series follows the British prime minister’s husband being kidnapped and the French president being blackmailed, forcing both leaders into impossible decisions.

It’s no surprise that the show is so popular, as it’s fast-paced, full of twists, and showcases Suranne Jones at her best as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton.

Fans are already calling for a second series on social media.

Viewers praised the drama as “thrilling” and “addictive”, with one fan writing: “#HostageNetflix is the perfect example of how to hook us from the first minutes. See you in five episodes!”

Another hailed it as “the best Netflix limited series since Adolescence.”

Others called it “fast-paced and highly recommended,” while one fan praised Jones’s performance: “She’s powerful, raw and magnetic, you can’t take your eyes off her. She carries every scene with such intensity it gave me chills.”

For those yet to watch, the story centres on newly appointed Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, less than a year into office, as she faces political and personal issues.

During a London summit with French President Vivienne Toussaint, Abigail’s husband Alex, a doctor with Médecins Sans Frontières, is abducted while on a mission in French Guiana. As Vivienne offers to help secure his release, she begins receiving messages from an unknown source threatening to expose a personal scandal. All five episodes of Hostage are now streaming on Netflix, perfect for a weekend binge.