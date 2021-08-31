Home Features Viewers have mixed reaction to Netflix film He’s All That

The movie joined the streaming giant last week

Sophie Clarke
The reboot of the 1999 film ‘She’s All That’ dropped on Netflix last week, and it is currently the number two trending flick in Ireland.

‘He’s All That’ sees TikTok star Addison Rae play Padgett Sawyer, a popular influencer at her high school who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into “the next prom king”.

The original movie’s cast mates Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard star in the remake, along with Kourtney Kardashian, Peyton Meyer and Madison Pettis.

Viewers have been reacting to the movie on Twitter, and while some loved the new flick, others were unimpressed.

One fan wrote: “Just watched He’s all that on netflix. A movie you should actually watch. One of my recommendations. It’s so cute.”

Another disappointed viewer tweeted: “He’s all that made me cringe the whole way through. I had some hope it would be decent but nope, defo a let down.”

The movie is available to watch on Netflix now.

