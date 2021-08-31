Viewers have mixed reaction to Netflix film He’s All That

The reboot of the 1999 film ‘She’s All That’ dropped on Netflix last week, and it is currently the number two trending flick in Ireland.

‘He’s All That’ sees TikTok star Addison Rae play Padgett Sawyer, a popular influencer at her high school who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into “the next prom king”.

The original movie’s cast mates Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard star in the remake, along with Kourtney Kardashian, Peyton Meyer and Madison Pettis.

Viewers have been reacting to the movie on Twitter, and while some loved the new flick, others were unimpressed.

One fan wrote: “Just watched He’s all that on netflix. A movie you should actually watch. One of my recommendations. It’s so cute.”

Another disappointed viewer tweeted: “He’s all that made me cringe the whole way through. I had some hope it would be decent but nope, defo a let down.”

Watched He's All That & I've to admit, Addison's acting skills isn't that bad. It's her first time & I think she did pretty good! I'd rather watch her act than sing tbh. Storyline… absolutely cringe but meh, cute ending. A solid 6/10 for me. — Adriana 🏴 (@wanderlustgenie) August 30, 2021

He's All That broke me. I don't want to be dramatic but it was so bad that I LITERALLY cried — Dylan Matthews (@theDMatthews) August 28, 2021

“He’s all that” made me cringe the whole way through. I had some hope it would be decent but nope, defo a let down 🥲 — all theee sun (@aalisonn1999) August 29, 2021

I can’t believe I’m actually going to say this but I really enjoyed He’s All That on Netflix. It was a lot better than what I was expecting! — k a y l e y (@KayleyHamilton) August 29, 2021

Okay but Addison Rae in He’s all That… low key pretty good 😂 — Harley Bush (@harley_bushh) August 27, 2021

Just watched "He's all that" on netflix. A movie you should actually watch. One of my recommendations. It's so cute 🥰❤️ #HesAllThat pic.twitter.com/VNlEx3kUwh — 𝙰𝚗𝚗🌱 ʏᴘ ²⁰³⁹ (@ann_ajero16) August 28, 2021

As a late 80/90s kid, He’s All That on Netflix gave me full blown nostalgia — Victoria Rautenbach (@geobach_za) August 28, 2021

Pleaseee the acting in he's all that is so bad — Cereth (@cereth_torres) August 31, 2021

my official rating of he’s all that is 6/10. yes it was bad but i was entertained — leslee🌟 (@dreamztonite) August 30, 2021

The movie is available to watch on Netflix now.