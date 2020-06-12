Viewers call for Gavin And Stacey to be removed from streaming services amid race row

Viewers have taken issue with some of the show's 'racist' characters

Viewers call for Gavin And Stacey to be removed from streaming services...

Gavin And Stacey is the latest TV show to be dragged into a race row, after viewers demanded it’s removal from streaming platforms.

The series, which was written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, has been faced with controversy amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Viewers have taken issue with some of the show’s ‘racist’ characters – such as ‘Chinese Alan’, and a man who was referred to as ‘Seth, the black fella’.

The series is currently available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

After Little Britain was pulled from Netflix, BBC and BritBox over the use of blackface, social media users called for Gavin And Stacey to be axed.

One person tweeted: “With this whole cancel culture I hope @bbc now removes #gavinandstacey from @bbciplayer, @netflix @BritBox_UK. The show is misogynistic, racist, homophobic and guilty of fat shaming.”

Another person tweeted James Corden directly, and wrote: “Wondering why none of your characters in #gavinandstacey were played by BAME actors? I can only recall one black character – threesome man with Pete and Dawn in one ep. His race was the subject of several gags. Not cool James!”

Gavin and Stacey next please… https://t.co/tWMfEZ4VsK — James ‘Raul’ Stökes (@JamesRaulStokes) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, others were quick to defend the series.

“gavin and stacey ?????? now you’ve crossed the line,” one fan commented.

Another tweeted: “@JKCorden don’t you dare apologise for Gavin and Stacey. If it was 100% pc it wouldn’t resonate and depict real life. It’s comedy and if people don’t like it they can change channels.”