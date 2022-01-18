Ad
Viewers are loving Netflix’s new binge-worthy series Stay Close

Ciara O'Mahony
Stay Close landed on Netflix at the end of December.

The eight-part series follows Megan Pierce (played by Cush Jumbo) as she excitedly prepares to marry the man she has been living with for 17 years and has three children with. However, the mum-of-three’s life is disturbed by a terrible event from the past.

Based on a book by Harlen Coben, the gripping thriller questions how much you really know someone.

 

Stay Close is currently trending on Netflix Ireland and UK, and it has received rave reviews from viewers.

One fan tweeted: “The ending of stay close is actually insane Netflix have outdone themselves with that series WOW.”

Another wrote: “Stay close on Netflix is unreal I never binge watch anything my attention span is too short but THIS.”

Check out more of the reactions below:

