Viewers are loving Netflix’s new binge-worthy series Pieces of Her

Cr. Mark Rogers/Netflix © 2022
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Pieces of Her joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently the top trending series on the streaming giant.

Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the gripping thriller series.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

Viewers have been loving the series so far, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “I’ve been binge watching #PiecesOfHer and it so damn good! Toni Collette is phenomenal, as always.”

Another tweeted: “Definitely recommend #PiecesOfHer ! Toni Collette is amazing & the story keeps you guessing. Binge worthy for sure.”

Season one of Pieces of Her is available to stream on Netflix now.

 

