Viewers are loving Netflix’s new binge-worthy series Pieces of Her

Pieces of Her joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently the top trending series on the streaming giant.

Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the gripping thriller series.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

Viewers have been loving the series so far, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “I’ve been binge watching #PiecesOfHer and it so damn good! Toni Collette is phenomenal, as always.”

Another tweeted: “Definitely recommend #PiecesOfHer ! Toni Collette is amazing & the story keeps you guessing. Binge worthy for sure.”

Another recommendation for gripping binge watching. It’s a thriller, an adaptation of a novel and best of all, include Omari Hardwick who is good for your blood circulation and heart.😉 🙌🏽🐾#Netflix #PiecesOfHer https://t.co/Tri1KYgttG — Dat Brown Skin Gal🐾🎸🇬🇩🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@missdemenor) March 6, 2022

Definitely recommend #PiecesOfHer ! Toni Collette is amazing & the story keeps you guessing. Binge worthy for sure — Stella (@withlove17) March 5, 2022

I’ve been binge watching #PiecesOfHer and it so damn good! Toni Collette is phenomenal, as always. — Hippiemama (Angie) (@hippiemama2002) March 6, 2022

This show is incredible. A+ watch. Highly recommend. Toni Collette kills it. #PiecesOfHer pic.twitter.com/ZzNSOqhlxD — CASIE 💕☀️ (@casiestewart) March 5, 2022

Season one of Pieces of Her is available to stream on Netflix now.