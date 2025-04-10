UK version of Saturday Night Live to launch on Sky in 2026

A UK version of the iconic Saturday Night Live is set to launch on Sky in 2026.

The creator of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels, is planning to launch a British version of the popular sketch comedy program to Sky.

A spin-off version of the American pop culture institution, which celebrated the NBC program’s 50th anniversary in February, will feature British comedians.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, chief executive of Sky Studios and chief content officer at Sky, said: “For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels.

“The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night.”

The series started the careers of comedian-actors Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig and also hosted a wide range of political guests such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

The cast of the first season included Chevy Chase from Caddyshack and Community, as well as Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi from The Blues Brothers.

While he will remain in the same position for the US edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL), Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer for the UK version.

There have been previous attempts to make international versions of the series, with a French version titled Le Saturday Night Live running for one season in 2017.