Two more celebrities unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Dancer – including member of popular girl band

Two more celebrities were unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Dancer.

The wacky show sees celebrity contestants perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse try to guess the character’s true identities, before one celebrity is eliminated and unmasked at the end of each episode.

There was a double elimination on Saturday night’s show, with both Sea Slug and Odd Socks being unmasked.

Sea Slug was revealed to be Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis, leaving the judges and viewers stunned.

Odd Socks was revealed to be Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh.

After taking off her mask, the singer said: “I love to dance but I have to be honest I did this for my kids. They love this show, but they had no idea. I had to pick odd socks I’m a mum of three boys!”

“It was just brilliant, it was so nice to do something that is just fun and that my kids will appreciate. Guys, this one is for you!”

The Masked Dancer continues next Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media.