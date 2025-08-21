Two major stars join season two of Rivals

Two major stars have joined the cast of Rivals for season two.

Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell will star in the second instalment of the TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s bestselling novel.

The series is set in the Cotswolds during the 1980s and follows the lives and scandals of Britain’s wealthy media elite.

Atwell will play Helen Gordon, the ex-wife of Alex Hassell’s Rupert Campbell-Black and mother of his children, Marcus and Tabithia.

Everett will take on the role of her husband, Malise Gordon.

The news was revealed at the Edinburgh TV festival by executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, chief creative officer at Happy Prince.

He told the audience: “We have some new guests. So, some new cast, some of them are newly created characters, with Jilly’s blessing, some famous characters. And most importantly, we’re looking into Rupert more.

“So, we have Rupert’s children… but also with them… anyone who knows Jilly Cooper knows that Rupert’s ex-wife, Helen, loathes him, and she is married to his old show jumping boss, who’s a bit older than her.”

“So, we are bringing Helen and Malise Gordon into this series, played by Rupert Everett and Haley Atwell, so that they will be joining the cast. And for fans of the books, it’s great to dig deeper into Rupert.”

Everett, 66, is best known for films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) and St Trinian’s (2007), where he appeared as headmistress Camilla Fritton.

Atwell, 43, has starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise and is widely recognised for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Their casting follows the announcement that Kate Robbins, a British actress and singer, will also appear in the series.

Robbins is the mother of Emily Atack, who plays Sarah Stratton, the character at the centre of the Bafta-nominated nude tennis scene with Rupert in series one.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Atack said she “wasn’t afraid to identify with” Stratton, who has an affair with Rupert, adding: “I completely am her. I’m a very flawed woman. I’ve made terrible decisions in my love life.”

She also reflected on her career: “The term, sort of typecast, is always sort of seen as this negative thing.

“I’ve been typecast my whole life, and I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will carry on playing these sexy women for as long as they will have me.”

New additions to the ensemble also include Sanditon’s Maxim Ays, Mr Loverman star Holly Cattle, Slow Horses actor Eliot Salt, and One Day’s Jonny Weldon.

The second season of Rivals will feature 12 episodes, with Treadwell-Collins promising it will arrive “soon.”