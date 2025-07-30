TWO Love Island stars to be dumped from the villa after friends and family visit – and ONE is an OG

TWO Love Island stars are set to be dumped from the villa on Wednesday night, after the friends and family visit – and ONE is an OG.

On Tuesday night, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple as the countdown to the final began.

While The Sun is keeping the identities of the dumped Islanders a secret, they have revealed that the exit follows a “controversial” family and friends visit for the pair.

A source said: “We’re at the pointy end of the competition now, so viewer opinion matters more and more.”

“Not even OGs are safe now. This pair were one of the standouts from Meet The Parents and fans had opinions on how that went down.”

“It’s been a dramatic series and ITV2 bosses don’t plan to let things become stale at this stage,” the source continued.

The report comes after The Sun claimed the “entire 2025 Love Island” case will make a second entrance to the villa.

A source told them: “The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week – just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year.”

“They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!”

After eight weeks of drama, the final episode of the summer series is set to air on Monday, August 4th.

The live final will be hosted by Maya Jama from Mallorca, where the winning couple will bag the £50,000 prize.

