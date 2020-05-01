Two HUGE TV shows have just been added to Netflix

Modern Family and New Girl are now available to watch on the streaming service, just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter by tweeting: “Surprise. All 7 seasons of New Girl and the first 7 seasons of Modern Family are now on Netflix.”

Surprise. All 7 seasons of New Girl and the first 7 seasons of Modern Family are now on Netflix. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2020

Fans of the popular TV shows were quick to express their excitement.

“THANK YOU,” one user tweeted, alongside a GIF of Modern Family characters Cameron and Gloria

“YOU NEARLY GAVE ME HEART ATTACK WHEN I SAW IT. THANK YOU. SO MUCH. I NEEDED THIS,” another added, alongside a GIF of an excited Zooey Deschanel.

YOU NEARLY GAVE ME HEART ATTACK WHEN I SAW IT. THANK YOU. SO MUCH. I NEEDED THIS pic.twitter.com/zPiucMxozl — M O R G A N (@fendiprintsawn) May 1, 2020

Modern Family began in 2009 and aired for 10 seasons, until they wrapped earlier this year.

New Girl started filming in 2011, and aired for 7 seasons.

