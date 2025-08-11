TWO huge international stars ‘in talks’ to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025 as first contestant announced

TWO huge stars, Natalie Imbruglia and Delta Goodrem, are reportedly “in talks” to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast after the first contestant was announced.

The legendary Australian soap stars are reportedly in the middle of “negotiations” to participate in the BBC dancing show.

A source told The Sun of Natalie and Delta’s potential signing: “Talks are at a point where things could go in a number of different directions but if both celebrities signed up then that would be seen as quite a coup for the show.”

“Delta and Natalie would bring some glamour to the programme, and be some of this year’s most eagerly anticipated competitors.”

“If all three former Neighbours stars end up performing, the Strictly dance floor will end up looking more like Ramsay Street. But the next 24 hours of discussions between execs and the stars’ reps are critical.”

When approached by Daily Mail, representatives for Strictly wrote: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

The reports come after the first celebrity to be announced for the new series was Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who competed on the Christmas Special last year and is best known as Nitro, an Olympian and Gladiators star.

Harry debuted as Nitro in the popular BBC series Gladiators in 2023.

He also appeared with Nancy Xu in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special last year.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.”

“I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick at picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

