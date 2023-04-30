Twitter reacts to ‘crazy’ new Netflix series based on a true story

The Nurse joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently one of the top trending shows on the streaming giant.

The Danish crime drama, which is from the producers of ‘The Chestnut Man’, retells an unsettling story based on true events.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “One early morning in March 2015, the Danish police received a call from a nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She suspects her close colleague of deliberately killing patients and fears that it has just happened again.”

“Soon a murder case unfolds like never seen before in Danish legal history. Several co-workers are now telling the police that they also suspect the nurse has poisoned patients, and some even tell that they have been walking around with this suspicion for several years.”

Josephine Park and Fanny Louise Bernth star in the four-part series, which is based on the non-fiction book ‘The Nurse: The True Story Behind One of Scandinavia’s Most Notorious Criminal Trials by Kristian Corfixen’.

Taking to Twitter to react to the show, one fan wrote: “This series ‘The Nurse’ on Netflix is crazy.”

Another tweeted: “The nurse on Netflix . 10/10 . >>> mfs be wicked and sick in the head fr.”

The Nurse is available to stream on Netflix now.