TV fans ‘gutted’ as beloved panel show confirmed to end after 15 years on-air

Sky’s long-running panel show A League Of Their Own is coming to an end after 15 years.

The broadcaster announced today that the popular sports-comedy series will wrap up with one final season, set to air this August.

Romesh Ranganathan, 47, who took over hosting duties from James Corden in 2019, will return for the farewell series.

He’ll be joined by team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott, with Micah Richards continuing his role as a regular guest and Jill’s assistant captain.

Jamie Redknapp, 51, has been a fixture on the show since it first launched in 2010, originally captaining opposite cricket star Freddie Flintoff, 47.

The programme helped propel Flintoff’s media career before he stepped down and was replaced by footballer Jill Scott in 2023.

Throughout its 15-year run, A League Of Their Own welcomed a host of familiar faces including Jack Whitehall, Kevin Bishop, Mo Gilligan, and former Sky Sports News presenter Georgie Thompson.

The final season, described as a celebratory “farewell series,” will air later this year on Sky Max and NOW.

Fans can expect a packed lineup of “legendary challenges” and “unforgettable comedy moments” to mark the occasion.

While they’ve promised a fitting end to the series, fans are “gutted” over the news.

Taking to Instagram, one fan commented, “NOOOO it’s the best show? 😭😭,” while another wrote, “Gutted this is the last one, one of my fave shows, especially loved the last line up of Jill, Micah, Romesh and Jamie.”

A third commented, “Omg no absolutely love league of their own can’t wait to cry to the final season,” while a fourth added, “Noo! Gutted 😢.”

Others called for them to bring back James Corden, Jack Whitehall and Freddie Flintoff for old time’s sake.

Over the years, the show has attracted major names from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

Notable guests have included former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, and retired boxing star Nicola Adams.

Originally hosted by Gavin & Stacey actor James Corden for its first 13 series, Romesh stepped into the main presenter role after a period filling in for Jack Whitehall in 2018.

Each episode sees the red and blue teams, led by Redknapp and Scott, compete in a mix of quiz rounds and physical challenges, culminating in the often outrageous Final Challenge — a high-energy stunt that has become a fan favourite.

Classic games like Popstar Penalties — where music stars take on penalty shootouts against the show’s regulars — have become iconic, along with other zany contests such as Human Darts, Wink Murder, and Bowling.