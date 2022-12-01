Ad
True crime fans react to Netflix’s ‘wild’ new docuseries The Texas Killing Fields

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Calling all true crime fans: There’s a new Netflix docuseries to add to your watch list.

Following The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel & The Times Square Killer, Joe Berlinger’s next installment in the Crime Scene docuseries joined the streaming giant earlier this week.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields features three 50-minute episodes, and tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s.

The official synopsis reads: “Skeletons are found in a field — an area where women have disappeared since the 1970s — and a Texas community fears there’s a serial killer at work.”

“The case of a missing 12-year-old gets media attention, while more bodies turn up. Investigators have a profile of the killer and suspects emerge.”

After watching the limited series, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan tweeted: “The Texas Killing Fields documentary on Netflix is CRAZYYYY.”

Another wrote: “the Netflix documentary ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ is wild,” while a third penned: “Texas Killing Fields on Netflix is worth a watch.”

Check out more reactions to the series below:

