True crime fans react to Netflix’s ‘wild’ new docuseries The Texas Killing Fields

Calling all true crime fans: There’s a new Netflix docuseries to add to your watch list.

Following The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel & The Times Square Killer, Joe Berlinger’s next installment in the Crime Scene docuseries joined the streaming giant earlier this week.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields features three 50-minute episodes, and tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s.

The official synopsis reads: “Skeletons are found in a field — an area where women have disappeared since the 1970s — and a Texas community fears there’s a serial killer at work.”

“The case of a missing 12-year-old gets media attention, while more bodies turn up. Investigators have a profile of the killer and suspects emerge.”

After watching the limited series, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan tweeted: “The Texas Killing Fields documentary on Netflix is CRAZYYYY.”

Another wrote: “the Netflix documentary ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ is wild,” while a third penned: “Texas Killing Fields on Netflix is worth a watch.”

the Netflix documentary ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ is wild — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  (@FrankiesTwoLoud) November 30, 2022

The Texas Killing Fields documentary on Netflix is CRAZYYYY — 𝗝𝗢𝗦𝗛. (@JaySill) December 1, 2022

Now this is wild! Watching a documentary shot in your hometown, near your neighborhood is the strangest thing. My mom is fascinated with the Texas Killing Fields, so we’ve walked through the area a handful of times. pic.twitter.com/h5g9CHMED7 — Ryan Reynolds (@RPRTalks) December 1, 2022

y’all go watch The Texas Killing Fields on Netflix omg — ˗ˏˋ tori ˎˊ˗ (@6storytori) December 1, 2022

“Texas Killing Fields” on Netflix is worth a watch. — Lord Bell (@lord_campana) December 1, 2022

the texas killing fields on Netflix is craaaazy AND it all happened in league city 😵‍💫 — lexi (@iamcarolynn) November 30, 2022