True crime fans react to Netflix’s ‘wild’ new docuseries The Texas Killing Fields

Calling all true crime fans: There’s a new Netflix docuseries to add to your watch list.
Following The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel & The Times Square Killer, Joe Berlinger’s next installment in the Crime Scene docuseries joined the streaming giant earlier this week.
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields features three 50-minute episodes, and tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s.
The official synopsis reads: “Skeletons are found in a field — an area where women have disappeared since the 1970s — and a Texas community fears there’s a serial killer at work.”
“The case of a missing 12-year-old gets media attention, while more bodies turn up. Investigators have a profile of the killer and suspects emerge.”
After watching the limited series, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
One fan tweeted: “The Texas Killing Fields documentary on Netflix is CRAZYYYY.”
Another wrote: “the Netflix documentary ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ is wild,” while a third penned: “Texas Killing Fields on Netflix is worth a watch.”
Check out more reactions to the series below:
— 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄 (@FrankiesTwoLoud) November 30, 2022
— 𝗝𝗢𝗦𝗛. (@JaySill) December 1, 2022
Now this is wild!
Watching a documentary shot in your hometown, near your neighborhood is the strangest thing. My mom is fascinated with the Texas Killing Fields, so we’ve walked through the area a handful of times. pic.twitter.com/h5g9CHMED7
— Ryan Reynolds (@RPRTalks) December 1, 2022
— ˗ˏˋ tori ˎˊ˗ (@6storytori) December 1, 2022
— Lord Bell (@lord_campana) December 1, 2022
— lexi (@iamcarolynn) November 30, 2022