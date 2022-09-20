True crime fans react to Netflix’s ‘insane’ new docuseries Sins of Our Mother

Sins of Our Mother joined Netflix last week, and the docuseries is now one of the streaming giant’s top trending shows.

The three-part true crime series follows the case of Lori Vallow, who was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God.

So, how did she end up in jail?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.”

“For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice.”

“At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?”

Taking to Twitter to react to the new series, one viewer wrote: “Sins of our Mother on Netflix is one of the craziest docs i ever watched! absolutely insane.”

wow the Lori Vallow doc, Sins of our Mother, on Netflix. Very well done. I remember following it live but I never knew the extent of it. so terrible. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2022

If you want something to watch on Netflix.. Sins of Our Mother had me up til 3am. Wow weeee, it’s insane what people can believe in, and that they can convince others to also believe in. I was shooketh to say the least. — Sweater_Advice (@djKylie918) September 20, 2022

Sins of Our Mother: This is horrific and insane to watch. pic.twitter.com/ehhPpO0Nw7 — Janet Machuka (@janetmachuka_) September 15, 2022

Y’all were not kidding about the sins of our mother 😵‍💫 that documentary was insane — Feed Me and Tell Me I'm Pretty (@BlackCurlMagic) September 18, 2022