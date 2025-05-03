Top 10 Netflix movies to stream this bank holiday weekend

Another Bank Holiday weekend? This year’s calendar is spoiling us. If you’re looking for something to watch for a cosy movie night we’ve put together a list of the best movies to watch on Netflix.

From gripping thrillers to heartwarming comedies, here’s your go-to guide for this May Bank holiday:

1. Havoc

In this gritty action thriller, Tom Hardy delivers a powerhouse performance as a detective navigating a violent criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son. Directed by Gareth Evans, Havoc is Netflix’s answer to the John Wick series, offering high-octane action and intense drama.

2. The Life List

This heartwarming rom-com follows Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) as she embarks on a transformative journey to complete her childhood bucket list after her mother’s death. Guided by posthumous recordings and accompanied by the charming Brad (Kyle Allen), Alex discovers new perspectives on life and love.

3. iHostage

Inspired by the real-life 2022 hostage crisis at an Amsterdam Apple Store, this chilling psychological thriller uses a realistic approach with CCTV and body cam footage to heighten tension as authorities work to resolve a dangerous standoff.

4. Triangle of Sadness

This Oscar-nominated, Palm D’Or winner is a satirical dark comedy that explores the tawdry relationship between money, power, and beauty. The film begins with couple Carl and Yaya, both models focused on beauty and the high life, who are gifted a trip on a luxury cruise. What ensues is a wickedly funny and poignant commentary on social hierarchy.

5. Carry-On

Set during a Christmas Eve shift at LAX, this thriller stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent who must outsmart a terrorist, portrayed by Jason Bateman, to save his pregnant girlfriend. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Carry-On offers a gripping cat-and-mouse game filled with intricate twists and tension.

6. In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Liam Neeson stars in this action thriller set in Northern Ireland against the picturesque backdrop of Donegal. He plays Finbar Murphy, a retired assassin hoping to leave his dark past behind, but when an on-the-run IRA team shows up, he is drawn back into a violent conflict.

7. Irish Wish

In this romantic comedy, Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie Kelly, a book editor whose dream man is days away from marrying her best friend in Ireland. A spontaneous wish made on an ancient stone magically alters her fate, leading to unexpected romantic adventures.

8. Stolen

This Swedish thriller follows a young woman from Sweden’s indigenous Sámi community who tracks down a killer to settle a personal score. Inspired by real events, Stolen is a gripping and gritty experience that demands your full attention.

9. The Wonder

Florence Pugh stars as an English nurse sent to rural Ireland to investigate a miracle: a tween girl claims she hasn’t eaten a crumb for months, yet she continues to live with no apparent health consequences. Based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, The Wonder is a captivating tale that blends mystery and drama.

10. The Lost City

This adventure-comedy follows a reclusive romance novelist who goes on a book tour with her cover model and gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, The Lost City is a fun-filled ride perfect for a lighthearted weekend watch.