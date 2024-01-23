Toby and Callum come to blows over Georgia S on Love Island: ‘That’s snakey bro’

Toby and Callum will come to blows over Georgia S on Love Island: All Stars during tonight’s episode.

Now happily exploring a connection with Callum, Georgia S confronts Toby on a conversation he had with Callum.

Georgia S asks Toby: “You said I could have had her on the outside so what’s the point?”

Toby replies: “It was never like that.”

Georgia S says: “Callum told me it was like that.”

As tensions rise, Toby heads in Callums direction and says: “I don’t get it. We chat in the dressing room and you said to Georgia I could have had you on the outside…I didn’t say that though.”

Callum responds: “You said I could have done it on the outside but I didn’t…it doesn’t matter how you said it, you still meant the same thing.”

Shaking his head, Toby says: “That’s way off it bro…that you would relay that to a girl and make her think in a way just so you can get in there. That’s a bit snakey bro.”

Will Callum and Toby settle their differences?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media Two.