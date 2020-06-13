Tiger King star Carole Baskin in talks to appear on major UK reality show

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is reportedly in talks to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
According to The Sun, the Big Cat Rescue founder has been offered a big money deal to take part in this year’s series.
A TV source said: “Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it.”
The 59-year-old rose to fame in Netflix’s Tiger King series earlier this year, as Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis.
The eccentric zoo owner was sentenced to 22-years in prison last year, after he was convicted of 17 federal charges – including animal abuse, and plotting to murder Carole.