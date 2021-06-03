The show is expected to return later this month

Three new singletons have been linked to the Love Island 2021 line-up

Three new singletons have been linked to the Love Island 2021 line-up.

The popular series is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new season is expected to kick off at the end of June in Mallorca, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

While the line-up is yet to be announced, a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

Check out the latest rumoured contestants:

Alisha Lemay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alisha lemay ☆💕🌸🌼🌙💫☁️🤍🦋🌎 (@alishalemayx)

Alisha Lemay is a 26-year-old influencer from Essex.

A TV insider told the MailOnline: “Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for – she’s gorgeous, body confident and isn’t afraid to be herself.”

“She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Alisha has over 160K Instagram followers.

Zack Chugg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zackee™️ (@zack.chug)

Zack Chugg is a 21-year-old dentistry student from Solihull, West Midlands.

The fitness influencer told the Yorkshire Evening Post he would be appearing on the dating show, saying: “I released a post about men’s skincare routines and then got a direct message on Instagram from an ITV casting agent.”

“I think they are really fascinated by what I do and I don’t know if they’ve met someone who does the sort of thing that I do yet.”

“There are a lot of good looking models out there but I think they’re amazed by my dentistry and fitness influencing and weight loss side of things as well.”

“I watch love island every year so for me it was amazing because when I got the message from them, my younger self was so proud,” he added.

Aimeé-Rose Francis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A I M É E – R O S E 🌹 (@aimazin)

Aimeé-Rose Francis is a 29-year-old from Chelsea who works as a fashion influencer and is the founder of ame.to.you jewellery.

A source told The Sun: “She’s incredibly well-educated, has bags of personality and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.

“She could have walked straight off reality show Made In Chelsea. Bosses think she’ll be a great addition.”

Aimeé boasts over 85.5k followers on Instagram.

Check out all the rumoured contestants here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)