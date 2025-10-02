Three MORE Love Island stars ‘in talks’ to join All Stars – including 2025 contestant

Three more Love Islanders are reported to be in the running to join the cast of All Stars 2026.

ITV bosses were said to be working hard to lock in the lineup for the next instalment of the reality show, and there was no shortage of willing participants, according to The Sun.

Among those tipped for the villa are series finalists Shaq Muhammad and Lana Jenkins, as well as series 12 star Emily Moran.

A source said: “Shaq and Lana were both in the thick of the action in their series, and bosses would love to land them for All Stars.”

“They’ve both been single for a while now and are open to finding love in the villa.”

“Shaq’s launching his PT business and Lana has a podcast, so it’d be a good boost for their brands going back on TV, too.”

Another insider added: “Emily was unlucky in love in the summer and turned heads in the villa. She hasn’t found Mr Right yet, but bosses believe she has plenty more to give.”

Shaq and Tanya Manhenga split last December, almost a year after finishing fourth.

In April, Tanya accused Shaq of cheating during their relationship, claiming she had seen evidence on his phone.

He quickly denied the allegations but admitted: “While I was in Miami and on holiday, I did certain things that disrespected her boundaries, and I can hold my hands up to that, but in terms of actually sleeping with someone or doing anything sexual, that never happened.”

Tanya later went on to date footballer Mohammed Coulibaly earlier this year.

After her summer stint in the villa, Emily briefly dated Ciaran Davies, but the romance didn’t last, leaving her single once again.

Runner-up Lana Jenkins’ admission that she only joined the 2023 winter series for a free holiday doesn’t appear to have affected her chances with the show.

She had a short-lived romance with Ron Hall after leaving the villa, which lasted three months.

Speaking to fans in a July Q&A, she said: “I was just after a free holiday and a cheeky flirt.”

Just last week, host Maya Jama confirmed she will return for All Stars in January.

She said: “I did tell you if you were going to hear any news about it, it would come from me and me only. I will be hosting next year, I’ll be back for All Stars in January and then summer series in June and July. We go again, mother lovers.”

Love Island: All Stars is now set to premiere in January 2026, promising another summer of drama, romance, and unforgettable villa moments.