This new true crime series has everyone on the edge of their seat

Rebekka Fifield
HBO’s new series ‘The Staircase’ is trending on Twitter right now, and for good reason.

The show is based on the true story of the suspicious death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found by her husband at the bottom of their staircase.

The official synopsis reads: “After she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, Michael Peterson, a crime novelist, is accused of bludgeoning his wife Kathleen to death. As the investigation continues, the family is thrown into a tumultuous legal battle. Meanwhile, a French documentary team takes an interest in the story.”

You can watch the series on SkyAtlantic and NOW.

Fans have been giving their opinions on Twitter, with one saying: “Colin Firth’s delivered the best performance of his career in The Staircase, and the show itself is easily the best television I’ve seen all year. If you’re looking for a new series, watch this.”

Another tweeted: “The staircase on HBO Max is incredible,” while a third penned: “Indubitably a must watch. Colin Firth is note perfect with another impeccable performance full of conflicting emotions artfully concealed. He truly deserves an Emmy for this performance.”

Can’t get enough of ‘The Staircase’? You can watch ‘The Staircase’ docuseries with real footage from the case on Netflix.

