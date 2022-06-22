This new true crime series has everyone on the edge of their seat

HBO’s new series ‘The Staircase’ is trending on Twitter right now, and for good reason.

The show is based on the true story of the suspicious death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found by her husband at the bottom of their staircase.

The official synopsis reads: “After she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, Michael Peterson, a crime novelist, is accused of bludgeoning his wife Kathleen to death. As the investigation continues, the family is thrown into a tumultuous legal battle. Meanwhile, a French documentary team takes an interest in the story.”

You can watch the series on SkyAtlantic and NOW.

HBO’s imaginative retelling of “The Staircase” delights; wondrous Colin Firth morphs fully, uncannily, into that most odious, repulsive convicted killer. — Duchess Goldblatt (@duchessgoldblat) June 19, 2022

the staircase on hbo is so good omg — cognac queen❤️‍🔥 (@camillexo___) June 19, 2022

Finished The Staircase on HBO, 5 stars. I thought it would be a classic whodunit but it was so much more. A story about identity, family, relationships, and yes, death. Haven’t watched the Netflix documentary on this harrowing tale but it’s next on the list. — Giulio del Bufalo (@buffalogiu) June 13, 2022

did y’all watch the HBO show about The Staircase case?? I don’t say this lightly, it’s a fucking masterpiece. — fran cabrera-feo (@iamfrancabrera) June 15, 2022

Started HBO’s The Staircase. Watched the Netflix documentary whenever it was new ago, and it’s been pretty good so far. — John O’Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 21, 2022

I thought after watching the Netflix docu-series, “The Staircase” I was burned-out on the story. But the HBO dramatic version is real good. — Edna Garrett (@WatchMyReview) June 19, 2022

Still can’t decide if he murdered Kathleen or not. One of the biggest true crime head scratches. Just feel like we are missing something important. pic.twitter.com/E98DGDEGN9 — Chrissy Varley (@ChrissySwarley) June 20, 2022

Colin Firth's delivered the best performance of his career in The Staircase, and the show itself is easily the best television I've seen all year. If you're looking for a new series, watch this. — Veteran (@VeteranEU) June 15, 2022

Indubitably a must watch. Colin Firth is note perfect with another impeccable performance full of conflicting emotions artfully concealed. He truly deserves an Emmy for this performance.@HBO #hbo #TheStaircase #colinfirth pic.twitter.com/OpeuSEi3AS — MarAns (@LawduMarAns) June 19, 2022

Can’t get enough of ‘The Staircase’? You can watch ‘The Staircase’ docuseries with real footage from the case on Netflix.