This is why you NEED to be watching the new season of High Potential – now streaming on Disney+

Season two of High Potential premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 17, but what can fans expect from the new episodes?

The critically acclaimed series stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a single mother with an exceptional mind for solving crimes and with an IQ of 160, assists the LAPD in solving crimes.

The show has captivated audiences with its unique blend of humour, heart, and mystery, and here’s why we’re all loving it.

Where Season Two Picks Up

Season 2 picks up right where the first left off, with Morgan Gillory (played by Kaitlin Olson) continuing her unconventional partnership with Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

The duo faces new challenges, including a mysterious serial killer known as the “Game Maker,” who seems to have a personal vendetta against Morgan.

Picking up from the first season, Morgan’s hunt for what really happened to her ex-husband, Roman, continues, as she battles with her past.

Why You NEED to Be Watching High Potential

If you’re still on the fence, here’s exactly why High Potential needs to be your next binge:

One of the biggest draws of High Potential is its one-of-a-kind lead character.

Kaitlin Olsen’s Morgan is messy, brilliant, compassionate, and completely unlike any female lead currently on TV.

The show itself offers a fresh take on the crime genre, and it tosses out the usual stiff procedural formulas in favour of unexpected twists, which can sometimes land the main character in trouble.

Adding to its appeal is a slow-burn romance that fans can’t stop talking about, between Morgan and Detective Karadec.

Every sideways glance and witty exchange adds layers to their chemistry, making viewers root for them harder with each episode – and who doesn’t love a will-they-won’t-they?

The writing is sharp, funny, and full of surprises, and while it doesn’t shy away from complex, high-stakes cases, it also delivers emotional beats that hit hard and resonate.

Each episode leaves you guessing — and sometimes tearing up as it brings emotion with real stakes.

The crimes are compelling, but what truly hooks viewers is the way the characters’ personal lives are woven into every case.

What’s New For Season Two

This season introduces some fresh faces to the team, with Steve Howey joining the cast as Captain Nick Wagner.

Mekhi Phifer also makes an appearance in a recurring role, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline.

High Potential, streaming exclusively on Disney+, has quickly become a fan favourite, thanks to its unique blend of crime-solving and character development.

So, if you’re looking for a gripping crime drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat, look no further than High Potential.

The brand new season of High Potential is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.